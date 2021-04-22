Greater China Tech Invest

Trading Idea

The China Techfolio covers the Greater China market inlcuding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau with a focus on online and high technology. A smaller part will be invested in Chinese value shares which benefit from a growing Chinese market and increasing purchasing power of Chinese people.



The portfolio is balanced which means in this case that the shares have a proportion of 3-5% depending on their market capitalization.

The portfolio will not be rebalanced to make full usage of the momentum of strong shares. show more