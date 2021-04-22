See all wikifolios
Greater China Tech Invest

InvestZweiNull

Performance

  • -2.1 %
    since 2021-04-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.81×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The China Techfolio covers the Greater China market inlcuding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau with a focus on online and high technology. A smaller part will be invested in Chinese value shares which benefit from a growing Chinese market and increasing purchasing power of Chinese people.

The portfolio is balanced which means in this case that the shares have a proportion of 3-5% depending on their market capitalization.
The portfolio will not be rebalanced to make full usage of the momentum of strong shares. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000GCN21
Date created
2021-04-18
Index level
High watermark
100.0

wikifolio labels

Trader

InvestZweiNull
Registered since 2021-04-18
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

