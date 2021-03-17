See all wikifolios
Global FinTech and Future Trends

senseione

Performance

  • -1.5 %
    since 2021-03-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.76×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Following global finance, fintech, tech and other future trends and backed by solid base of blue chip stock and other mostly undervalued solid positions this fund also invests in up and coming titles in the sectors (green) tech and health. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000GFTFT
Date created
2021-03-16
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

senseione
Registered since 2020-08-29
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

