Global Value konzentriert
-1.9%
since 8/11/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Die Strategie besteht darin, weltweit unterbewertete Aktien zu finden. Dabei geht es weniger darum, langfristige Turnaround-Spekulationen zu wagen, sondern eher um wachsende starke Unternehmen mit guten Bilanzen und Wettbewerbsvorteilen. Es sollen sich nicht mehr als 20 Aktien im Portfolio befinden.
Master data
Symbol
WF000GLOV1
Date created
08/11/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0