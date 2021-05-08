See all wikifolios
GREEN SUSTAINABLE RECYCLING FUND

Traderfox008

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-05-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.41×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Sustainability is one of the critical challenges our society is facing today. There is an increasing awareness in business, politics and people’s mindset. Scarcity of resources and growing demand requires sustainable innovative technologies and a greater focus on recycling.

The GREEN SUSTAINABLE RECYCLING FUND combines leading companies as well as young and disruptive enterprises across the world with focus on sustainable recycling solutions and environmental services.

All holdings are reviewed on a quarterly basis analyzing business (such as dividends and other fundamentals), ethics and environmental related aspects. Based on this analysis individual stocks will be added or removed.

Master data

Symbol
WF000GSRF8
Date created
2021-05-02
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Traderfox008
Registered since 2019-07-21
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

