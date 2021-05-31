Industr Metals and Agricultural
Performance
-0.3 %since 2021-05-31
1 Year
Ø-Performance per year
Risk
0.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.32×Risk factor
Recent events: No comments available
Buy 2021-05-31 at 08:43 pm DE000A0KRKB8 Price USD 5.771 9.9 %
Sell 2021-05-31 at 08:40 pm DE000A0KRKG7 Price USD 15.779 39.5 %
Trading Idea
Creating an Index that includes
* Industrial Metals (Copper 37% Aluminium 28%, Zink 20%, Nickel 15%)
* Agricultural (Wheat, Soya, Corn, ...)
Following that index lets the investor anticipate on price changes of basic commodities that are needed in huge amounts for any kind of society. Precious metals are not included because it is assumed that investors are supplied with physical (replica) gold, silver, etc. Energy is not included as it is assumed that in a modern world, energy will be generated green without fossils. show more
Master data
Symbol
WF000IMAA1
Date created
2021-05-31
High watermark
100.0
Investment Universe
Trader
Decision making
Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis