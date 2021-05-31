See all wikifolios
Industr Metals and Agricultural

lukio

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-05-31
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.32×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Creating an Index that includes
* Industrial Metals (Copper 37% Aluminium 28%, Zink 20%, Nickel 15%)
* Agricultural (Wheat, Soya, Corn, ...)

Following that index lets the investor anticipate on price changes of basic commodities that are needed in huge amounts for any kind of society. Precious metals are not included because it is assumed that investors are supplied with physical (replica) gold, silver, etc. Energy is not included as it is assumed that in a modern world, energy will be generated green without fossils. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000IMAA1
Date created
2021-05-31
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

lukio
Registered since 2021-05-31
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

