InflectionPoint Glbal Growth-Inc
+1.1%
since 11/4/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
This is a balanced, long-only, global growth and income portfolio. It only holds 25 high-conviction ideas. it was created to mimic the performance of the S&P 500, albeit with a global tilt. It is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis, with a quantitative overlay. We will follow the 25 companies closely by looking at their fundamental and technical (relative) performance. We aim to rebalance the portfolio when needed and/or change weights as appropriate.
Master data
Symbol
WF000IPGGI
Date created
11/04/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0