Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

LBC Property Fund

Ayberk Binbir

 | lionburgcapital

Last Login: 11/10/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+3.8%
since 11/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.70
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Blackstone Group Federal Realty Investment Trust Essex Property Trust Kennedy Wilson Holdings Realty Income FM: Ayberk Binbir Lion Burg Capital This is a dividend fund. FM: Ayberk Binbir Lion Burg Capital This is a dividend fund.

Master data

Symbol

WF000LBCPF

Date created

11/10/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Börse Online Wachstumswerte

Lars Winter

+3.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+18.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 20 Community Aktien L

Christoph Scheuch

+5.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Canvas

Richard Dobetsberger

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+28.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

The Greenvestor World

Tobias Mädel

+29.5%
Ø-Perf. per year