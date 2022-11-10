LBC Property Fund
+3.8%
since 11/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.70
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Blackstone Group Federal Realty Investment Trust Essex Property Trust Kennedy Wilson Holdings Realty Income FM: Ayberk Binbir Lion Burg Capital This is a dividend fund. FM: Ayberk Binbir Lion Burg Capital This is a dividend fund.
Master data
Symbol
WF000LBCPF
Date created
11/10/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0