Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

LBC SHARK FUND

lionburgcapital

Last Login: 11/08/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.6%
since 11/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.89
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,900 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

LBC Shark Fund is a product of Lion Burg Capital. It contains high risk, please evaluate your investments according to this scale.! It contains high risk, please evaluate your investments according to this scale.!

Master data

Symbol

WF000LBCSF

Date created

11/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+22.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+18.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

TSI Trendstärke mit Börsenampel

Maximilian König

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year