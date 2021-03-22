EAP_SS21_MOMENTUM
Performance
+5.0 %since 2021-01-28
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-5.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.61×Risk factor
Trading Idea
This portfolio consists of European stocks and US-stocks that are listed on the EUROSTOXX50 and NASDAQ100 respectively. On the start date those 30 stocks are picked that had the highest percentage increase in price during the previous week. Thereafter, the two stocks with the worst weekly performance of the portfolio will be sold on a weekly basis. The best weekly performing 10% of the two indices will be further analysed on their multiples and on current news and 3 stocks will be purchased at the end.
Master data
Symbol
|WF000LIMOM
Date created
|2021-01-28
|Index level
High watermark
|104.6
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-28
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis