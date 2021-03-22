See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

EAP_SS21_MOMENTUM

Unilitrader

Performance

  • +5.0 %
    since 2021-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.61×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This portfolio consists of European stocks and US-stocks that are listed on the EUROSTOXX50 and NASDAQ100 respectively. On the start date those 30 stocks are picked that had the highest percentage increase in price during the previous week. Thereafter, the two stocks with the worst weekly performance of the portfolio will be sold on a weekly basis. The best weekly performing 10% of the two indices will be further analysed on their multiples and on current news and 3 stocks will be purchased at the end.

show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000LIMOM
Date created
2021-01-28
Index level
High watermark
104.6

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Unilitrader
Registered since 2021-01-28
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios