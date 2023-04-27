Long-Short Equity
-0.1%
since 04/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
25%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Long-Short Equity Strategie auf ausgewählte Titel Ziel ist dabei eine marktneutrale und marktunabhängige Rendite in allen Marktphasen bei geringen Risiko (u.a. durch Währungsabsicherungen) Es soll gezielt investiert werden - geringe Hebel sind auch geplant
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000LSE23
Date created
04/26/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0