Long Term Real Estate
Last Login: 2021-07-05
Performance
-
-0.1 %since 2021-06-03
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.01×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-06-29 at 03:01 pmFR0000036816Price EUR 28.800 1.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The basic aim in this wikifolio is to make investments in European and US securities mainly in the real estate sector such as Real Estate Investment Trust stocks. In this wikifolio, fundamental analysis should be use to make investment decisions.
show more
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000LTRE1
|
Date created
|2021-06-03
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-05-27
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis