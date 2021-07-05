See all wikifolios
Long Term Real Estate

Teddy1

Performance

  • -0.1 %
    since 2021-06-03
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.01×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The basic aim in this wikifolio is to make investments in European and US securities mainly in the real estate sector such as Real Estate Investment Trust stocks. In this wikifolio, fundamental analysis should be use to make investment decisions.
Master data

Symbol
WF000LTRE1
Date created
2021-06-03
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Teddy1
Registered since 2021-05-27
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

