LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

MEM Capital Strategy

MEM

Last Login: 04/27/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-5.0%
since 04/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
17 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Grundlage des Portfolios basiert auf der Size Strategie. Im Bereich Technologie, Ressourcen, Rüstung und Finanzdienstleister. "Geld: Etwas, das nur kurz in deiner Tasche halt macht--auf dem Weg zum Finanzamt."

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000MEMCS

Date created

04/10/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+8.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+20.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investments in Wachstumswerte

Francesco Palmieri

+18.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+21.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

StarkeHand

Ralf Scherer

+28.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.9%
Ø-Perf. per year