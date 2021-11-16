See all wikifolios
MonthlyDividendReits

instantinvest

Performance

  • +15.3 %
    since 2021-03-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.65×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Your idea is to get a monthly moneystream back from your investment? Such a dividend strategy is mostly based on Reits (Real Investment Trusts). Hence the payout ratio is high and the payments of the tentants also are paid monthly, hence it is also quite forseable. But there are some other stocks as well of companies that are equaly good in predicting their income .
We will probably update this regularly, as stocks might be added which pay out or cease to pay monthly dividends. If you know of additional stable monthly payers, please let me know. show more

Symbol
WF000MODIV
Date created
2021-03-08
Index level
High watermark
114.0

instantinvest
Registered since 2021-03-08
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

