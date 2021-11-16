MonthlyDividendReits
Last Login: 2021-11-16
Performance
-
+15.3 %since 2021-03-08
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-4.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.65×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-05 at 07:30 pmUS7561091049Price EUR 56.200 3.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Your idea is to get a monthly moneystream back from your investment? Such a dividend strategy is mostly based on Reits (Real Investment Trusts). Hence the payout ratio is high and the payments of the tentants also are paid monthly, hence it is also quite forseable. But there are some other stocks as well of companies that are equaly good in predicting their income .
We will probably update this regularly, as stocks might be added which pay out or cease to pay monthly dividends. If you know of additional stable monthly payers, please let me know. show more
We will probably update this regularly, as stocks might be added which pay out or cease to pay monthly dividends. If you know of additional stable monthly payers, please let me know. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000MODIV
|
Date created
|2021-03-08
|Index level
|
High watermark
|114.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-03-08
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis