Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

QX Analytics Investing

qxa

Last Login: 08/02/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 7/31/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

QX Analytics Investing verfolgt eine langfristige und konsequente Investmentphilosophie mit folgenden Prinzipien: BETEILIGUNG AN HERAUSRAGENDEN UNTERNEHMEN • QX Score gibt Auskunft über die Qualität des jeweiligen Unternehmens (s. www.qx-analytics.de) ZU EINEM ANGEMESSENEN PREIS • Erkennung einer Preisanomalie durch QX KI-Anomalieerkennung (s. www.qx-analytics.de) UND KONTINUIERLICHES INVESTIEREN

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000QXAKI

Date created

07/31/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG