Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Kulm RnB

Mediolanum

Last Login: 11/08/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.4%
since 11/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
0.53
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
6 / 10 Reservations
EUR 6,700 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

“Razor and blades” or “bait and hook” business models are both effectively the same thing, where you give something away for free or very cheap or perhaps even at a loss. These are the razor handle or fishing hooks in the metaphor. The goal is to get someone into your ecosystem so that they need to buy additional products such as razor blades or bait for the hook in order to continuously use the original object. One of the most common business models employed today works in such a way where companies profit by selling basic products at very low prices and margins and selling complementary products (e.g. refills or upgrades) with higher prices. The name is widely credited to King Gillette, founder of the Gillette Razor Company and inventor of the disposable safety razor. However, the razor and blade model is not Gillette’s initiative even though he was considered as its adoptive father. This model was very successful and it continues to strive even today. In fact, many companies have employed this model and garnered success. The concept is similar to the "freemium," in which digital products and services (e.g., email, games, or messaging) are given away for free with the expectation of making money later on upgraded services or added features. This Wikifolio contains a global selection of such “Razor and blades” companies.

Master data

Symbol

WF000RAZOR

Date created

11/07/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+6.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+60.0%
Ø-Perf. per year