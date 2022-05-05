LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Rothenfluh Invest Holding

DonD

Last Login: 05/05/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 05/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.34
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

ein Fond für Jung und Alt Breit gestreut wird nie bereut. Dieser Fond blickt aus anderen Winkeln in die Zukunft und investiert alternativ. Egal ob Krypto oder erneuerbare Energien, alles ist dabei. Bühne frei

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000ROTIH

Date created

05/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Das Polit-Büro

Dr.Elmar Peine

+27.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+118.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+18.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

eMobility Brennstoffzelle & H2

Harald Betz

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+30.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+111.8%
Ø-Perf. per year