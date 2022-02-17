See all wikifolios
EAP_SS22_Shiba Inu Invest

ShibaInuInvest

Performance

  • -1.8 %
    since 2022-02-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.50×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Our investment fund aims to build long term wealth for our investors with capital investments in international markets. We want to provide a low risk, highly diversified portfolio that evolves positively and stable over time. Thus, we follow a conservative approach, while also analysing current circumstances and adapt the portfolio accordingly. For this purpose, we mainly follow economic and political news worldwide and the financials of underlying companies. The main investment classes included in our portfolio are stocks and ETFs. Depending on the situation, adjustments could be made throughout the timeframe. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000SHIBA
Date created
2022-02-15
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ShibaInuInvest
Registered since 2022-02-15
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

