EAP_SS22_Shiba Inu Invest
Last Login: 2022-02-17
Performance
-
-1.8 %since 2022-02-15
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.50×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2022-02-16 at 12:15 pm
-
Buy 2022-02-17 at 09:48 amUS8522341036Price CHF 99.452 2.0%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Our investment fund aims to build long term wealth for our investors with capital investments in international markets. We want to provide a low risk, highly diversified portfolio that evolves positively and stable over time. Thus, we follow a conservative approach, while also analysing current circumstances and adapt the portfolio accordingly. For this purpose, we mainly follow economic and political news worldwide and the financials of underlying companies. The main investment classes included in our portfolio are stocks and ETFs. Depending on the situation, adjustments could be made throughout the timeframe. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000SHIBA
|
Date created
|2022-02-15
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-02-15
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis