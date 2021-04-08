Solid growth and selection
Last Login: 2021-04-08
Performance
-
+3.1 %since 2021-03-22
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.55×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-06 at 06:30 pmUS4180561072Price EUR 81.140 5.9 %
-
Sell 2021-03-25 at 06:54 pmIE00BJ0KDQ92Price EUR 70.335 4.9 %
Trading Idea
Das Wikifolio investiert in nachhaltige Trends und achtet dabei auch auf eine sorgfältige Auswahl der Anlagen basierend auf Kennzahlen und Zukunftsaussichten. Darüber hinaus werden makroökonomische und geldpolitische Faktoren bei der Auswahl berücksichtigt.
show more
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000SPKER
|
Date created
|2021-03-22
|Index level
|
High watermark
|102.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-03-20