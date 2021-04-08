See all wikifolios
Solid growth and selection

Kerstinaki

Performance

  • +3.1 %
    since 2021-03-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.55×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio investiert in nachhaltige Trends und achtet dabei auch auf eine sorgfältige Auswahl der Anlagen basierend auf Kennzahlen und Zukunftsaussichten. Darüber hinaus werden makroökonomische und geldpolitische Faktoren bei der Auswahl berücksichtigt.

Master data

Symbol
WF000SPKER
Date created
2021-03-22
Index level
High watermark
102.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Kerstinaki
Registered since 2021-03-20
