LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Turnaround and Growth

DominikHeidl

Last Login: 06/01/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-4.0%
since 06/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.98
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio geht es hauptsächlich um stark wachsende Unternehmen, die gefallen sind und jetzt auf einen Turnaround gesetzt wird. Um den Markt im optimalfall zu schlagen sind nicht sehr viele Aktien im Depot.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000TAAGT

Date created

06/01/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+33.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+25.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

eMobility Brennstoffzelle & H2

Harald Betz

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year