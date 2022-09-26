Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Lepot

Bulle1

Last Login: 09/26/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 09/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Ich werde auf eine breite Streuung meiner Anlagen achten, um ein hohe Diversifikation zu erreichen. Im Aktienbereich werde ich zum Beispiel eine Wachstumsstrategie verfolgen und in die Bereiche Technologie und Nachhaltigkeit investieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000W2022

Date created

09/23/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Hebel + 3faches Risikomanagement

Bertan Güler

+20.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

AI Chartformationen

Patrick Sauer

+60.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

absehbar gehebelt

Manfred Weber

+153.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

RS Handelssystem

Doris Beer

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year