Lepot
0.0%
since 09/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich werde auf eine breite Streuung meiner Anlagen achten, um ein hohe Diversifikation zu erreichen. Im Aktienbereich werde ich zum Beispiel eine Wachstumsstrategie verfolgen und in die Bereiche Technologie und Nachhaltigkeit investieren.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000W2022
Date created
09/23/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0