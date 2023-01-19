Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Wide Range Diversification

Akansha

Last Login: 01/19/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.7%
since 01/18/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
0.64
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Diversification: The core principle of diversification is to spread investments across different markets, sectors, and countries in order to reduce overall risk. Long-term investment horizon: A 10-year investment would likely be considered a long-term investment. This would involve focusing on the fundamentals of the companies being invested in and valuing them based on their future growth prospects. Global focus: Investing in international markets would provide access to a broader range of opportunities and help to mitigate risk by spreading investments across different economies. Risk management: Investing a significant amount of capital, such as 1 million euros, this would involve monitoring the portfolio regularly and making adjustments to ensure that the portfolio remains well-diversified. Research and due diligence: Researching and conducting due diligence on the companies being considered for investment in order to identify companies that have strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential.

Master data

Symbol

WF000WRD10

Date created

01/18/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Growth Investing Europa + USA

Thomas Zeltner

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kombi-Strategie Saisonalitaet

Andreas Martens

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

TanTeo Torpedo Invest

Holger Heidhof

+85.3%
Ø-Perf. per year