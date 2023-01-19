Wide Range Diversification

Diversification: The core principle of diversification is to spread investments across different markets, sectors, and countries in order to reduce overall risk. Long-term investment horizon: A 10-year investment would likely be considered a long-term investment. This would involve focusing on the fundamentals of the companies being invested in and valuing them based on their future growth prospects. Global focus: Investing in international markets would provide access to a broader range of opportunities and help to mitigate risk by spreading investments across different economies. Risk management: Investing a significant amount of capital, such as 1 million euros, this would involve monitoring the portfolio regularly and making adjustments to ensure that the portfolio remains well-diversified. Research and due diligence: Researching and conducting due diligence on the companies being considered for investment in order to identify companies that have strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential.