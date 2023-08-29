PG Universe
+0.4%
since 8/28/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
7%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,600 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Der Fonds investiert in verschiedene Branchen verschiedener Länder und ist so aufgebaut, dass er von einer hohen Diversifikation partizipiert. Darüber hinaus kombiniert er Dividendentitel mit Wachstumstiteln, um eine stabile Ertragslage zu generieren.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00191007
Date created
08/28/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0