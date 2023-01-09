Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

MMCapital

JohannesAbel

Last Login: 01/09/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.5%
since 12/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
11 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Portfolio hat als Benchmark ein klassisches 60/40 (Aktien/Anleihen) Portfolio und versucht voll investiert zu sein, aus diesem Grunde werden auch verschiedene Assets gekauft, welche auch keine Korrelation zu einander haben, um mögliche Marktrisiken zu vermindern.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00200004

Date created

12/28/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

99.2

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

AAA Chance Invest

Klaus Mestekemper

+6.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

glanzvolle Luxus Welt

Yannik Bretzel

+19.3%
Ø-Perf. per year