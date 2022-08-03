Ruestung meets Oekologie
+0.6%
since 08/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.00%
Certificate fee per year
0%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Rüstung meets Ökologie verfolgt die Idee eines gemischten Invests in die Rüstungsindustrie und Unternehmen die dem Nachhaltigkeitssektor zugeordnet werden können. Das Investment soll monetär gleichgewichtet in bestehende WikiFolios erfolgen und wird halbjährlich überprüft und umgeschichtet.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00AM2310
Date created
08/02/2022
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.