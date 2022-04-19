LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Best of REIT

Joha89

Last Login: 04/19/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.4%
since 04/09/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.16
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
11 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Ziel des Wikifolios lautet langfristige stabile Erträge zu erzielen, wobei der Fokus auf Generierung von passiven Einkommen aus Immobilien liegt. Hierzu wird in Real Estate Investment Trusts mit möglichst hohen und stabilen Ausschüttungen investiert. Als Auswahl dienen hierbei REITs mit einer Marktkapitalisierung über 1 Mrd. EUR sowie einem zukunftsträchtigen Geschäftsmodell mit möglichst guter Diversifikation. Um ein möglichst gutes Verhältnis aus Fokusierung und Diversifikation zu haben, wird max. in 15 verschiedene REITs investiert.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00BOREIT

Date created

04/09/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.1

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kupfer Aktien

Jonas Weber

+82.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+32.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

The Greenvestor World

Tobias Mädel

+42.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+41.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year