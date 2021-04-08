CI DACH
Performance
-1.1 %since 2021-04-06
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-1.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-04-07 at 06:37 pmDE000LS9CJM7Price EUR 455.784 5.1 %
Trading Idea
Dies ist ein Portfolio um zu experimentieren. Ziel 10 bis 20 erfolgsversprechend Wikifolios zu bündeln und in regelmässigen Abständen die Zusammensetzung zu überprüfen. So sollen mittelfristig Kriterien zur Bewertung von Wikifolios entwickelt und befolgt werden. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00CIDACH
Date created
|2021-04-06
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2021-04-03