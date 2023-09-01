Skip to content
Lustige Namen-Zufall mal anders

Profillos

Last Login: 09/01/2023

blank

+0.1%
since 8/31/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

in diesem Wikifolio werden Aktien mit lustigen Namen gesammelt, ohne Sinn und Verstand. Die Haltedauer ist ewig und auf fundamentale Daten wird keine Rücksicht genommen, auch die Charttechnik ist uninteressant.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00COIN96

Date created

08/31/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

