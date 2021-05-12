See all wikifolios
Danube Active Allocation

NoemiAyala

Performance

  • -0.5 %
    since 2021-05-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The wikifolio Danube Active Allocation shall focus mainly on high growth assets of various regions with a targeted focus on sustainable, ethical and social aspects. This can mainly include ETFs and equities. For hedging purposes, investments may also be made in individual investment certificates and leveraged products.

The strategic asset allocation shall be based on a bottom-up approach, which starts with exclusion criteria (exceptions possible) and positive criteria (exceptions possible) and then moves to a best-in-class approach (exceptions possible).

In particular, the wikifolio can focus on vertical farming, desalination, recycling, water treatment, alternative energy sources- and storage, infrastructure, e-commerce, AI etc. These can be linked to a classic fair value approach (balanced price-earnings ratio [P/E]- therefore fair and partially undervalued companies) as well as general themes, which may become increasingly relevant especially in the future (market maturity as a starting point). Technical analysis (especially moving averages, support and resistance lines) can help to set an adequate entry price.

An additional part of the portfolio can be ETFs, which are designed to track the growth of entire markets and are additionally complemented by stocks of sustainable and profitable companies. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00DANUBE
Date created
2021-05-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

NoemiAyala
Registered since 2021-05-10
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

