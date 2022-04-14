LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Dividenden kompakt aber divers

YetAnotherOne

Last Login: 04/14/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.3%
since 03/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
0.49
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

6%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
14 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Auswahl verschiedener Dividendentitel - ausgewogene Diversifikation über Sektoren und Regionen - Beachtung von ESG (Ausschluss von China, Russland, Tabak, Rüstung, Öl) - Kompaktheit (<20 Titel) angestrebt

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00DIVKAD

Date created

03/31/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

AA+ Master-Trading ohne Hebel

Axel Albietz

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+39.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+40.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wachstumsstarke Disruptoren

Gerrit Otte

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year