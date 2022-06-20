LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Ethereum Trades

crimsontrades

Last Login: 06/20/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+6.3%
since 06/15/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-11.8%
Max loss
1.01
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Ethereum is a high volatility asset with plenty of potential, which will always create unique opportunities for optimal portfolio management. Swing trading is a huge part of this actively managed portfolio. Some occasional investments in other cryptocurrencies will also be part of the strategy.

Master data

Symbol

WF00EIPETH

Date created

06/15/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

108.5

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+26.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+19.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+23.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+23.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+19.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+19.7%
Ø-Perf. per year