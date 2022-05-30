FinPtech E-Mobility
Dieser Fond investiert in Aktien und andere Finanzinstrumente, die zur zukünftigen E-Mobilität beitragen oder von dieser profitieren. Hierbei erfolgt die Titelauswahl global mit keinerlei regionalen Beschränkungen. Zusätzliche Position (bis zu 30%) können gehalten werden, um die Performance zu glätten und Risiken abzusichern. The fund invests into stocks and financial instruments contributing to or profiting from future e-mobility. Positions are selected worldwide with no regional restrictions. Additional positions (up to 30%) are allowed to smooth performance and hedge risks.
