FinPtech E-Mobility

Dieser Fond investiert in Aktien und andere Finanzinstrumente, die zur zukünftigen E-Mobilität beitragen oder von dieser profitieren. Hierbei erfolgt die Titelauswahl global mit keinerlei regionalen Beschränkungen. Zusätzliche Position (bis zu 30%) können gehalten werden, um die Performance zu glätten und Risiken abzusichern. The fund invests into stocks and financial instruments contributing to or profiting from future e-mobility. Positions are selected worldwide with no regional restrictions. Additional positions (up to 30%) are allowed to smooth performance and hedge risks.