CH Global Growth Small Cap

ChrisHaas

Performance

  • +0.1 %
    since 2021-06-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.64×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Konzentriertes Aktienportfolio mit Fokus auf Wachstumstitel überwiegend im Technologiebereich. Kapitalisierung fokussiert auf Small Cap. Regionalaufteilung überwiegend aus USA & Europa. Anlagehorizont 5 Jahre+ show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00GGSMCH
Date created
2021-06-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ChrisHaas
Registered since 2021-05-05
