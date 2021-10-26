See all wikifolios
Human Factors and Ergonomics

Jakob Reinhardt
futurestory

Performance

  • +137.5 %
    since 2017-09-15
  • +53.2 %
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -31.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.83×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Human Factors and Ergonomics is the domain of research that focuses on human centered product development, processes, and working environments. It is built on discovery of knowledge concerning the characteristics of human beings that are applicable to the design of systems and devices of all kinds. Therefore, human capabilities, usability, technology acceptance, trust in automation, and the perceived stress in working environments play a predominant role in evaluation of technical systems. This portfolio focuses on companies and ventures that target and optimize these issues in the core of their business. I aim to include those who outperform the competition in this area of research. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00HFERGO
Date created
2017-09-15
Index level
High watermark
235.2

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

futurestory
Jakob Reinhardt
Registered since 2013-12-04
