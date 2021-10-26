Human Factors and Ergonomics
Performance
+137.5 %since 2017-09-15
+53.2 %1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-31.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.83×Risk factor
Recent events
Buy 2021-10-19 at 09:43 pmDE000A161408Price EUR 80.880 0.7 %
Sell 2021-09-01 at 10:30 amUS64110L1061Price EUR 480.650 3.3 %
Trading Idea
Human Factors and Ergonomics is the domain of research that focuses on human centered product development, processes, and working environments. It is built on discovery of knowledge concerning the characteristics of human beings that are applicable to the design of systems and devices of all kinds. Therefore, human capabilities, usability, technology acceptance, trust in automation, and the perceived stress in working environments play a predominant role in evaluation of technical systems. This portfolio focuses on companies and ventures that target and optimize these issues in the core of their business. I aim to include those who outperform the competition in this area of research. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00HFERGO
Date created
|2017-09-15
|Index level
High watermark
|235.2
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Jakob Reinhardt
Registered since 2013-12-04