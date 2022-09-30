Register
Hebel Hebel Hebel

Copatal

Last Login: 09/30/2022

-2.3%
since 09/17/2022
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.4%
Max loss
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Hier wird gehebelt. Hebel 2-5 auf Aktien, auf Indizes, Rohstoffe und Währungen darf es auch mehr sein. Sehr spekulative Aktien werden auch einmal ohne Hebel aufgenommen. Bitte beachten: Naturgemäß erhöht sich mit dem Upside auch das Downside.

Symbol

WF00HHHHHH

Date created

09/17/2022

Index level

High watermark

101.8

