Paranuss-Strategie

Noxxi

Performance

  • -0.5 %
    since 2021-08-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Low Performer haben keinen Zutritt!

Gekauft werden volatile Stocks aus aller Welt.
Ziel ist eine maximale Performance bis 31.12.21

Optionen und K.O. Zertifikate gibts in geilen Marktlagen on the top! show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00IBEATU
Date created
2021-08-19
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Noxxi
Registered since 2016-05-01
