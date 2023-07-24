Skip to content
I-PLUS ETF

iplus

Last Login: 07/24/2023

0.0%
since 7/21/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Handelsidee dieses Wikifolios ist eine Longterm Anlagestrategie in Aktien und ETFs mit einer Haltezeit > 1 Jahr. Historische Daten, Performance und die zukünftige Marktentwicklung spielen bei der Auswahl der Werte eine entscheidende Rolle.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00IPLUS2

Date created

07/21/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

