Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Chancen Trading 1.0

AktienSpezi

Last Login: 09/29/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.4%
since 09/26/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Hier werden klassisch Optionscheine sowie Zertifikate gehandelt es werden ca 40 Prozent in Aktien investiert der Rest wird in Hebelzertfikate investiert. Alles in allem ist dieses Depot extrem Chancen orientiert

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00MP1992

Date created

09/26/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

102.4

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+18.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+23.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Ambition Europa und USA

Franz Köninger

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year