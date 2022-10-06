Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Nomad

Marcel Berndt

 | ValueInvestr

Last Login: 10/06/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.6%
since 10/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.78
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

6%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Konzentriertes Portfolio mit einem Schwerpunkt auf Unternehmen die hochprofitabel agieren. Qualität vor Quantität und ein Augenmerk auf Langfristige Anlage. Die Aktien werden langfristig gehalten und fundamental bewertet

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00NOMAD1

Date created

10/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+86.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+24.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+28.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+93.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year