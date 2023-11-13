Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

WikiOptionenplus

Performance100

Last Login: 11/13/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+12.5%
since 11/9/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Hier werden ausschließlich klassische Optionsscheine gehandelt auf Aktien, Rohstoffe und Indizes. Entscheidungsbasis sind die technische, monetäre und Sentimentanalyse. Ziel sind mindestens 100% Performance p.a.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00OPL100

Date created

11/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

105.6

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+7.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

MHEQ Global Champions Defensiv

Michael Hater

+5.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+14.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Riu Trading - Relative Stärke

Walter Peters

+22.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+9.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Wachstumswerte

Lars Winter

+3.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG