Top Glassdoor

ragingZebra

Last Login: 05/09/2022

-2.6%
since 05/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.6%
Max loss
0.49
Risk factor

Portfolio

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Hier werden nach Möglichkeit die Top 5 Firmen nach dem Glassdoor-Ranking für Deutschland, USA, Canada und Frankreich gekauft und gehalten, bis sich ein Wechsel in der Rangliste ergibt. Die Philosophie ist: Eine Firma mit zufriedenen und motivierten Mitarbeitern ist eine erfolgreiche Firma.

Master data

Symbol

WF00PHILIX

Date created

05/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

