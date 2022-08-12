Smart And SImple Investments
-3.1%
since 06/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
53 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
In my investments, I pursue a long-term-oriented strategy with a primary focus on USA markets. However, I do not follow a simple Hold approach. Although it has shown the best performance over the long term, I believe markets have changed recently. Volatility increased compared with historical levels. Therefore, I actively manage my portfolio, anticipating bull/bear markets. I believe that retail investors can outperform index due to their smaller size compared with institutional investors.
Symbol
WF00SASINV
Date created
06/20/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.9