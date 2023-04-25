MacroSenTek
+43.9%
since 02/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
12%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
74 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Analysemethoden: Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld) Sentimentanalyse (wie Stimmungsindikatoren, Investors Intelligence, Contrary Opinion) Intermarketanalyse Instrumente: Aktien ETF Hebelprodukte Anlagehorizont: überwiegend kurzfristig
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00SENTEK
Date created
02/10/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
143.6