ETF-Stock-Cryptomanagement
-0.3%
since 09/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
4 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,200 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Zunächst mal auf Sicherheit setzen. 85 Prozent in Etf-Sparpläne und ca 15 Prozent ind Aktien und Crypto. Mein Risikoprofil könnte sich aber im Verlaufe des Seminarkurses auch noch verändern. Dies wird sich dann in der Zukunft zeigen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00SF0453
Date created
09/14/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0