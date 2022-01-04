See all wikifolios
Trend-following EU - US

octdes

Performance

  • -2.0 %
    since 2022-01-03
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.57×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Hi,
On this wikifolio, I invest on small, medium and big caps.
As a french, I mostly follow french companies, a bit of European companies and some US companies.
I invest on companies which are in a solid uptrend with good fundamentals. I want to minimize the drawdown while offering good performance.
Thank you for trusting me as a manager of your money !
Master data

Symbol
WF00TFEUUS
Date created
2022-01-03
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

octdes
Registered since 2021-06-17
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

