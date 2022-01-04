Trend-following EU - US
Last Login: 2022-01-04
Performance
-
-2.0 %since 2022-01-03
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.57×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-01-03 at 03:21 pmNL0000334118Price EUR 390.400 4.3 %
-
Sell 2022-01-03 at 03:20 pmFR0004186856Price EUR 132.200 4.2 %
Trading Idea
Hi,
On this wikifolio, I invest on small, medium and big caps.
As a french, I mostly follow french companies, a bit of European companies and some US companies.
I invest on companies which are in a solid uptrend with good fundamentals. I want to minimize the drawdown while offering good performance.
Thank you for trusting me as a manager of your money !
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00TFEUUS
|
Date created
|2022-01-03
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-06-17
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis