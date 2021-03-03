TRENDTRADEX
Last Login: 2021-03-03
Performance
-
+138.1 %since 2021-02-26
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-17.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-03 at 02:09 pmDE0007165607Price EUR 381.000 0.2 %
-
Sell 2021-03-03 at 11:22 amDE000SD22Q92Price EUR 10.740 85.1 %
Trading Idea
Handelsidee ist eine breite Diversifikation mit Growth- und Value-Aktien. Zusätzlich werden weitere Finanzinstrumente eingesetzt. Gelegentlich werden Rohstoffe und Rohstoffwerte gewählt. Teils werden Indizes gehandelt.
Bon chance für eine gute Performance.
show more
Bon chance für eine gute Performance.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00TICTAC
|
Date created
|2021-02-26
|Index level
|
High watermark
|235.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-10-06
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis