Trading-Aktiv

itsfuntotrade

Performance

  • +3.3 %
    since 2021-07-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

aktives Trading über alle Anlageklassen.
zur Risikobegrenzung:
gehebelte Wertpapiere
- max. 10% des Bestands
- Einzelposition max. 1%
- Hebel max. 10
- konsequent SL
Aktien, ETF
- Einzelposition max. 5%
Master data

Symbol
WF00TRAD01
Date created
2021-07-06
Index level
High watermark
103.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

itsfuntotrade
Registered since 2018-01-16
Decision making

  • Technical analysis

