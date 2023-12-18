GPT News Momentum
In this portfolio we analyse with the help of LLMs news articles of certain stocks to predict their future performance. We enhance our analysis by predicting the weekly performance of selected stocks with an LSTM deep learning model to find and invest in our top 5 predicted stocks with a weekly investment horizon. We solely invest in NASDAQ MidCap Technology stocks and use equal portfolio weights.
