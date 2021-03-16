See all wikifolios
WorldsMegatrends

YoungPotencialT

Performance

  • -1.4 %
    since 2021-03-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.81×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Worldwide Megatrends will be traded, such as Biotechnology, renewable Energy or new mobility stocks.
Stocks will be searched by a top - down strategy. Therefore the trend is determined first. Afterwards the best looking stocks operating in this business field are traded. Fundamental analysis will be a basis of my investing strategy.
Stocks will be held over a short to a medium period of time depending on performance and duration of the trend.
Master data

Symbol
WF00WMTSTC
Date created
2021-03-15
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

YoungPotencialT
Registered since 2019-02-26
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

