WorldsMegatrends
Performance
-
-1.4 %since 2021-03-15
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.81×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-15 at 10:42 amNL0009538784Price EUR 165.740 2.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Worldwide Megatrends will be traded, such as Biotechnology, renewable Energy or new mobility stocks.
Stocks will be searched by a top - down strategy. Therefore the trend is determined first. Afterwards the best looking stocks operating in this business field are traded. Fundamental analysis will be a basis of my investing strategy.
Stocks will be held over a short to a medium period of time depending on performance and duration of the trend.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00WMTSTC
|
Date created
|2021-03-15
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-02-26
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis