10x Strategy

Performance

  • -1.2 %
    since 2022-03-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.57×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Investment in potential Tenbagger.
Who will be the new Amazon, google or Facebook? Based on market analyses, fundamental data and special forecasting methods to determine the future potential of a company, stocks are selected from the developed markets that have the chance to disruptively dominate the market. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF010XPORT
Date created
2022-03-22
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

PrivateInvestor
Adrian Stromski
Registered since 2019-08-14
