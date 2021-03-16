See all wikifolios
Trade Nation

AngadManik

Performance

  • +5.8 %
    since 2021-03-12
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.12×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Mein Trading basiert aufgrund der Fundamental- und Chartanalyse. Ich verarbeite die Informationen anhand neuester Methodik des Finanzmarktes. Wobei ich auch auf meine langjährige Erfahrung am Kapitalmarkt vertrauen kann. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF01TNTNT0
Date created
2021-03-12
Index level
High watermark
102.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

AngadManik
Registered since 2021-03-05
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

