Trade Nation
Last Login: 2021-03-16
Performance
-
+5.8 %since 2021-03-12
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.12×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-15 at 06:42 pmUS88688T1007Price EUR 25.875 9.9 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Mein Trading basiert aufgrund der Fundamental- und Chartanalyse. Ich verarbeite die Informationen anhand neuester Methodik des Finanzmarktes. Wobei ich auch auf meine langjährige Erfahrung am Kapitalmarkt vertrauen kann. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF01TNTNT0
|
Date created
|2021-03-12
|Index level
|
High watermark
|102.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-03-05
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis